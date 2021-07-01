SnowSwap Price Hits $5.65 on Top Exchanges (SNOW)

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. SnowSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.81 million and $89,032.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $5.65 or 0.00016850 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SnowSwap has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00045701 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00136558 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.18 or 0.00170469 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000159 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,547.41 or 1.00013857 BTC.

About SnowSwap

SnowSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,091 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

