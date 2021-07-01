Zen Protocol Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $28.00 (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One Zen Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0426 or 0.00000127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zen Protocol has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. Zen Protocol has a market capitalization of $963,637.43 and $28.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sora (XOR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.74 or 0.00634235 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00170016 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000663 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zen Protocol Profile

Zen Protocol (ZP) is a coin. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Zen Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zen Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

