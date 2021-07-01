Investors Buy Large Volume of Verra Mobility Call Options (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 12,266 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,341% compared to the typical volume of 851 call options.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Verra Mobility from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verra Mobility has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Verra Mobility by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,466,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,670,000 after purchasing an additional 814,249 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Verra Mobility by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 8,275,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,012,000 after purchasing an additional 52,900 shares during the period. Scopia Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Verra Mobility by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 7,689,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,188,000 after purchasing an additional 656,604 shares during the period. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Verra Mobility by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 7,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,099,000 after purchasing an additional 963,000 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Verra Mobility by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,614,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRRM traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.44. The company had a trading volume of 418,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,284. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.46 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Verra Mobility has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $15.94.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $89.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.24 million. Verra Mobility had a positive return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verra Mobility will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

