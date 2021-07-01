Seres Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 4,047 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 572% compared to the typical daily volume of 602 call options.

Shares of MCRB stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,705,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,035. Seres Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 3.94.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.59% and a negative return on equity of 94.99%. The company had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,273,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,710,000 after purchasing an additional 252,551 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 3.0% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,999,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,527,000 after purchasing an additional 175,753 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,950,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,513,000 after purchasing an additional 126,515 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,063,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 37.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,647,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

MCRB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.50 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.14.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

