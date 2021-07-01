Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Short Interest Update

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 816,300 shares, a decrease of 39.5% from the May 31st total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 476,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of MTLS traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,539. Materialise has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $87.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.83 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.41.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $53.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.11 million. Materialise had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. Research analysts expect that Materialise will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTLS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Materialise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Materialise by 109.5% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 759,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,286,000 after purchasing an additional 396,770 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Materialise in the first quarter worth $6,420,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Materialise by 708.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 170,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 149,519 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Materialise by 7.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 144,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 9,570 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Materialise by 2,542.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,838 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 119,151 shares during the period. 37.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

