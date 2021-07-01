Zacks Investment Research Lowers Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) to Hold

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capital Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company for Capital Bank, National Association. Capital Bank, National Association, is a commercial-focused national banking association which offers commercial and consumer banking services. The Company offers personal and commercial banking services, as well as cash management, commercial lending, consumer credit and residential mortgage and home loans. Capital Bancorp Inc. is based in Rockville, United States. “

NASDAQ:CBNK traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.65. 20,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,942. Capital Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $24.92. The firm has a market cap of $284.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital Bancorp will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 10,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $233,248.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,313.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Bernstein sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $66,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,388 shares of company stock valued at $3,976,504 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Capital Bancorp by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Capital Bancorp by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Capital Bancorp by 69.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Capital Bancorp by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. 26.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

