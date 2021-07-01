Zacks: Brokerages Expect Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.79 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) will announce $5.79 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Visa’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.66 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.94 billion. Visa posted sales of $4.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Visa will report full year sales of $23.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.20 billion to $23.76 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $27.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.69 billion to $29.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Visa.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Truist lifted their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.72.

NYSE V traded up $1.33 on Thursday, hitting $235.15. 5,328,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,491,879. The firm has a market cap of $458.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.38. Visa has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $238.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,273,896.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total value of $2,117,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,112 shares in the company, valued at $37,677,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,461 shares of company stock worth $15,859,871 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,305,348,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Visa by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,922,767,000 after buying an additional 6,857,457 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Visa by 7.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,787,336,000 after buying an additional 6,034,535 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1,170.4% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,085,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $893,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763,943 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 32.1% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,625,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,673,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,044 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Visa (V)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.