Pendle Market Capitalization Achieves $11.75 Million (PENDLE)

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One Pendle coin can now be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001855 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pendle has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. Pendle has a total market capitalization of $11.75 million and approximately $11,151.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00045725 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00136661 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.83 or 0.00169540 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000160 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,564.67 or 1.00126005 BTC.

Pendle Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,892,475 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

