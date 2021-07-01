SDX Energy (LON:SDX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SDX Energy (LON:SDX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 35 ($0.46) target price on the stock.

Shares of SDX stock traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 15.05 ($0.20). 99,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,377. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 16.45. The stock has a market cap of £30.91 million and a P/E ratio of 25.08. SDX Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 14 ($0.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 20 ($0.26).

SDX Energy Company Profile

SDX Energy plc engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company has interest in 50% in Meseda and Rabul fields in the West Gharib, Egypt; 55% interest in the South Disouq concession located in the Nile Delta region, Egypt; and a 75% interest in the in five exploration permits, consisting of Sebou Central, Gharb Occidental, Lalla Mimouna Nord, Moulay Bouchta Ouest, and Lalla Mimouna Sud exploration permits situated in the Gharb Basin, Morocco.

