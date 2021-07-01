Beacon (BECN) Trading 59.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. In the last seven days, Beacon has traded up 59.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for $2.78 or 0.00008293 BTC on popular exchanges. Beacon has a total market cap of $4.95 million and approximately $1,221.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00021496 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000354 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000146 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 40.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

