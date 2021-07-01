Brokerages Expect Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $374.55 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) will post $374.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $370.80 million to $378.30 million. Extra Space Storage reported sales of $327.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full year sales of $1.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 43.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EXR shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

In related news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $12,410,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,146,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total transaction of $47,942.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,191 shares of company stock valued at $12,583,605. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $141,453,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,717,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,653,000 after buying an additional 720,549 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,645,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,058,000 after acquiring an additional 638,001 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,856,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,505,000 after acquiring an additional 531,326 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4,112.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 489,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,761,000 after acquiring an additional 478,281 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $164.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 830,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,820. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.47. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $93.79 and a 12-month high of $170.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

