Abyss Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $144,653.00 (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One Abyss Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. Abyss Token has a market capitalization of $3.45 million and approximately $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00054593 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003233 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00018896 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $233.21 or 0.00695629 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 13,180% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About Abyss Token

Abyss Token is a coin. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 coins. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss . Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

