Kava.io Achieves Market Cap of $276.91 Million (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Kava.io has a total market cap of $276.91 million and $43.60 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava.io coin can now be bought for about $3.95 or 0.00011771 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kava.io has traded up 9.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00033715 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $80.00 or 0.00238633 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00039570 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006260 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,006.74 or 0.03002930 BTC.

Kava.io Coin Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 137,281,615 coins and its circulating supply is 70,172,142 coins. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava.io

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava.io should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava.io using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

