Aidos Kuneen (ADK) Price Hits $0.50 on Major Exchanges

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded up 15.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 1st. During the last seven days, Aidos Kuneen has traded up 22.1% against the dollar. Aidos Kuneen has a market capitalization of $12.50 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aidos Kuneen coin can now be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00001492 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,525.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,129.12 or 0.06350785 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $498.59 or 0.01487195 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $137.76 or 0.00410913 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.97 or 0.00160975 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $208.37 or 0.00621517 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.20 or 0.00439083 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00007201 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.39 or 0.00365061 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Coin Profile

ADK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aidos Kuneen’s official website is aidoskuneen.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Buying and Selling Aidos Kuneen

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidos Kuneen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aidos Kuneen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aidos Kuneen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

