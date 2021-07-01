Brokerages Anticipate South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $359.38 Million

Equities research analysts expect South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) to report $359.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for South State’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $353.50 million and the highest is $370.80 million. South State posted sales of $216.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 65.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South State will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for South State.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $358.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.90 million. South State had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 8.88%. South State’s quarterly revenue was up 108.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on SSB shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

In other South State news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 4,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $365,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $223,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,776,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,971 shares of company stock worth $961,736 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in South State by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,475,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $429,860,000 after purchasing an additional 94,549 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of South State by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,863,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,305,000 after purchasing an additional 77,502 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of South State by 27.7% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,635,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,926,000 after purchasing an additional 571,417 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of South State by 9.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,586,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,559,000 after purchasing an additional 140,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of South State by 10.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,260,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,936,000 after purchasing an additional 119,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

SSB stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.07. 217,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,143. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.57. South State has a 1-year low of $42.75 and a 1-year high of $93.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. South State’s payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of banking services and products. The company accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, and other time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans.

