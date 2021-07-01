Short Interest in ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) Drops By 80.0%

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of IMUC stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.64. 207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,039. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.56.

Get ImmunoCellular Therapeutics alerts:

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Company Profile

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immune-based therapies for the treatment of various cancers. Its products include ICT-107, a dendritic cell (DC) immunotherapy for the treatment of diagnosed glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); ICT-140, a DC-based immunotherapy targets tumor associated antigens on ovarian cancer; and ICT-121, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CD133 markers and CSCs to treat recurrent GBM and other solid tumor cancers.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoCellular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.