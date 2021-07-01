Short Interest in FonU2, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FONU) Drops By 77.1%

FonU2, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FONU) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 77.1% from the May 31st total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,008,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of FONU stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 12,622,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,200,898. FonU2 has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.
About FonU2
