Short Interest in FonU2, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FONU) Drops By 77.1%

FonU2, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FONU) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 77.1% from the May 31st total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,008,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of FONU stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 12,622,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,200,898. FonU2 has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.

About FonU2

FonU2, Inc operates a film studio, production, and social commerce company. It develops a film production services, as well as offers rental services. FonU2, Inc was formerly known as Cygnus Internet, Inc and changed its name to FonU2, Inc in April 2002. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Rincon, Georgia.

