Horizon Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,904,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,904,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 21,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares during the last quarter. Barr E S & Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 235,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,800,000 after purchasing an additional 33,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 116,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPM traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $156.60. 570,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,483,190. The company has a market capitalization of $474.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.27. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $90.78 and a 12 month high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $1,968,792.30. Insiders sold a total of 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.11.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

