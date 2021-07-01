PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) PT Raised to $69.00

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $55.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.14.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.33. The company had a trading volume of 995,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,171. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 3.40. PDC Energy has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $49.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $286.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.93 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 30.91%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PDC Energy will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $233,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 225,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,513,837.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $303,231.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,602.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,908,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the first quarter worth $288,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 396.6% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 43,200 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PDC Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $22,731,000.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.