ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.63 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) will announce $9.63 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.61 billion and the highest is $10.30 billion. ConocoPhillips reported sales of $4.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 139.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full-year sales of $39.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $36.14 billion to $41.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $38.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.93 billion to $39.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ConocoPhillips.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.77.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,005,135 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $640,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,177 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,276,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 45,316 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 310,796 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $12,429,000 after acquiring an additional 17,301 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COP traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,634,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,907,077. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.85 billion, a PE ratio of -420.24, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ConocoPhillips (COP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.