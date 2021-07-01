BHP Group (LON:BHP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

BHP Group (LON:BHP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded BHP Group to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,910 ($24.95) to GBX 2,110 ($27.57) in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,640 ($34.49) to GBX 2,780 ($36.32) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,177.78 ($28.45).

LON BHP traded up GBX 6.50 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,136.50 ($27.91). The stock had a trading volume of 3,907,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,387,151. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,173.25. BHP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,438.36 ($18.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,418.50 ($31.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.73, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of £108.04 billion and a PE ratio of 21.71.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

