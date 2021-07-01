Dfyn Network (DFYN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.15 Million

Dfyn Network (CURRENCY:DFYN) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Dfyn Network has a market capitalization of $25.59 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dfyn Network coin can now be purchased for $1.67 or 0.00004963 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Dfyn Network has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00045486 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.58 or 0.00135700 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00168822 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000160 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,323.86 or 0.99208813 BTC.

Dfyn Network Coin Profile

Dfyn Network’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,354,190 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn

Dfyn Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dfyn Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dfyn Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dfyn Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

