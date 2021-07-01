$4.75 Billion in Sales Expected for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) will announce sales of $4.75 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.38 billion and the highest is $5.10 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide reported sales of $3.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full-year sales of $18.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.52 billion to $19.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $18.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.90 billion to $19.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHRW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW traded up $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $94.21. 1,300,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,755. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12 month low of $78.47 and a 12 month high of $106.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 17,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $1,737,972.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,080 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,537,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,821 shares of company stock worth $3,863,639. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 264.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

