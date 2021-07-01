$5.93 Billion in Sales Expected for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) will post sales of $5.93 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for AutoNation’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.61 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.16 billion. AutoNation posted sales of $4.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full-year sales of $23.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.25 billion to $24.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $24.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.51 billion to $25.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AutoNation.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AN shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Benchmark upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.88.

Shares of AN stock traded up $3.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $98.00. 1,157,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,016. AutoNation has a 1 year low of $36.95 and a 1 year high of $106.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.24.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $209,060.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $166,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 557,732 shares of company stock worth $57,834,180. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 103,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,189,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after buying an additional 12,071 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,480,000 after buying an additional 50,500 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

