Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $477.58 Million

Brokerages expect Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) to report $477.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Graco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $461.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $489.79 million. Graco posted sales of $366.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Graco will report full year sales of $1.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.13 million. Graco had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

In related news, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 19,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $1,486,833.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 194,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,790.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lee R. Mitau sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $1,386,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,191,859.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,397 shares of company stock valued at $3,266,914. 3.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Graco by 2,476.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after buying an additional 121,285 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Graco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Graco by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 501,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,263,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Graco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Graco by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GGG stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.89. The company had a trading volume of 645,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,908. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.48. Graco has a 12 month low of $47.23 and a 12 month high of $79.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

