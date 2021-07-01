WPP (LON:WPP) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,200

WPP (LON:WPP) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,160 ($15.16) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.29% from the company’s current price.

WPP has been the topic of several other reports. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on WPP from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,110 ($14.50) price target on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded WPP to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 835 ($10.91) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on WPP from GBX 925 ($12.09) to GBX 980 ($12.80) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. WPP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,040.73 ($13.60).

Get WPP alerts:

Shares of WPP stock traded up GBX 23.40 ($0.31) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 997.60 ($13.03). 2,319,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,767,404. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.87. The company has a market cap of £12.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.11. WPP has a 1-year low of GBX 558 ($7.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,024.46 ($13.38). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 984.80.

In related news, insider Jasmine Whitbread acquired 2,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 988 ($12.91) per share, for a total transaction of £24,729.64 ($32,309.43). Also, insider Keith Weed acquired 3,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 976 ($12.75) per share, for a total transaction of £29,972.96 ($39,159.86). In the last three months, insiders bought 7,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,652,960.

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.