Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Gaming Realms (LON:GMR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 60 ($0.78) price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price indicates a potential upside of 62.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Gaming Realms stock traded up GBX 4.40 ($0.06) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 37 ($0.48). The company had a trading volume of 1,284,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,901. The company has a market cap of £106.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.13, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.43. Gaming Realms has a 1 year low of GBX 14.20 ($0.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 49.85 ($0.65). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 38.24.

Get Gaming Realms alerts:

In other Gaming Realms news, insider Mark Blandford purchased 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of £39,600 ($51,737.65).

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Sweden, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Licensing and Social Publishing. The Licensing segment is involved in brand and content licensing to partners.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming Realms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming Realms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.