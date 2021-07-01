Short Interest in Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) Decreases By 77.8%

Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 77.8% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of ELSSF stock remained flat at $$17.94 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.94. Elis has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $17.94.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Elis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Elis SA provides linen and work wear textile, hygiene, and well-being services in France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Central Europe, Scandinavia, Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers table, kitchen, and hotel linens; workwear and personal protective equipment; floor protection mats, mops, and wiping cloths; industrial wipers; beverage solutions, such as water coolers and accessories, cups and bottles, and coffee machines; and pest control, insect control, or disinfection services.

