Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a decrease of 41.1% from the May 31st total of 93,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 423,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

EADSY traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.49. 125,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,877. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.49. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of $17.16 and a fifty-two week high of $34.72. The company has a market cap of $101.90 billion, a PE ratio of -464.08 and a beta of 1.86.

Get Airbus alerts:

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Airbus had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Airbus will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Airbus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airbus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.