Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a decrease of 41.1% from the May 31st total of 93,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 423,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
EADSY traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.49. 125,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,877. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.49. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of $17.16 and a fifty-two week high of $34.72. The company has a market cap of $101.90 billion, a PE ratio of -464.08 and a beta of 1.86.
Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Airbus had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Airbus will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Airbus Company Profile
Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.