Short Interest in DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Increases By 115.4%

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 115.4% from the May 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DNZOY traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.17. 30,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.38. DENSO has a 52-week low of $18.03 and a 52-week high of $36.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.93. The company has a market capitalization of $53.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.30 and a beta of 0.90.

Get DENSO alerts:

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.79 billion. DENSO had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 2.59%. As a group, analysts expect that DENSO will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENSO from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

About DENSO

DENSO Corporation manufactures and sells automotive components in Japan. It offers HVAC units, condensers, radiators, water-cooled intercoolers, and bus air conditioners; gasoline and diesel engine management systems, and engine-related products, such as gasoline direct injectors, high pressure pumps, variable cam timing systems, exhaust gas sensors, common rail systems, and spark plugs; and oil pressure control valves.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for DENSO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENSO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.