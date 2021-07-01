Royale Finance 1-Day Volume Hits $387,590.00 (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One Royale Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0985 or 0.00000294 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Royale Finance has a market cap of $987,172.67 and approximately $387,590.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Royale Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00045368 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.66 or 0.00136261 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.43 or 0.00168401 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000160 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,540.89 or 1.00095491 BTC.

Royale Finance Profile

Royale Finance launched on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Royale Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royale Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Royale Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ROYAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Royale Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Royale Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.