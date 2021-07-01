MurAll (PAINT) Market Capitalization Reaches $4.77 Million

MurAll (CURRENCY:PAINT) traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 1st. During the last seven days, MurAll has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One MurAll coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MurAll has a total market cap of $4.77 million and approximately $301,842.00 worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00054350 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003230 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00018908 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $232.15 or 0.00692806 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 13,312% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000064 BTC.

MurAll Coin Profile

MurAll (CRYPTO:PAINT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,703,098 coins and its circulating supply is 8,753,588,772 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

MurAll Coin Trading

