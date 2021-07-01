$937.52 Million in Sales Expected for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) will report sales of $937.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Align Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $916.90 million and the highest is $965.90 million. Align Technology posted sales of $352.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 166.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full year sales of $3.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $3.80 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $4.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Align Technology.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business’s revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $622.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN traded up $7.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $618.96. The stock had a trading volume of 658,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,542. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.69. Align Technology has a fifty-two week low of $267.63 and a fifty-two week high of $647.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $593.69.

In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.16, for a total transaction of $3,025,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total value of $3,292,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,396 shares of company stock valued at $16,521,757. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Align Technology by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,121,146,000 after purchasing an additional 327,239 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Align Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,559,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $833,524,000 after purchasing an additional 48,077 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,381,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $747,906,000 after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $701,612,000 after purchasing an additional 52,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 599.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,172,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $626,739,000 after buying an additional 1,005,263 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

See Also: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Align Technology (ALGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.