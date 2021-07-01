Brokerages Expect Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.26 Billion

Brokerages expect Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) to post $3.26 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ball’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.37 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.14 billion. Ball posted sales of $2.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ball will report full-year sales of $13.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.07 billion to $13.29 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $14.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.58 billion to $14.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ball.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 6.29%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLL. Atlantic Securities upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ball in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Northland Securities began coverage on Ball in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Longbow Research began coverage on Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.47.

BLL stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.39. 2,027,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,956,665. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.43. Ball has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $102.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Ball by 7.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,529,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,163,388,000 after buying an additional 1,856,256 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ball by 10.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,607,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $559,916,000 after buying an additional 647,070 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ball by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,767,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,472,000 after buying an additional 173,552 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ball by 31.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,901,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,379,000 after buying an additional 1,172,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in Ball by 27.5% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,598,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,645,000 after buying an additional 991,966 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ball (BLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.