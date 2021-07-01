Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

Lindsay has increased its dividend by 7.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE LNN traded up $6.73 on Thursday, hitting $172.01. The company had a trading volume of 112,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Lindsay has a 12-month low of $89.24 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75 and a beta of 0.33.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.31. Lindsay had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lindsay will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

