Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $498.83 Million

Brokerages expect that Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) will post $498.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Genesco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $530.00 million and the lowest is $461.80 million. Genesco posted sales of $391.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genesco will report full year sales of $2.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.32. The business had revenue of $538.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.15 million. Genesco had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.65) EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on GCO. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Genesco from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st.

In other news, Director Kathleen Mason sold 460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $27,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,988. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 960 shares of company stock worth $54,173 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Genesco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Genesco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genesco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,533,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Genesco by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 49,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Genesco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GCO traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.36. 1,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,033. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $962.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.01. Genesco has a 52 week low of $14.07 and a 52 week high of $66.00.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

