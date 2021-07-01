Short Interest in Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Declines By 72.5%

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 72.5% from the May 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CTOUF remained flat at $$12.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.34. Charter Hall Group has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $12.00.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Charter Hall Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

With over 30 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups. We use our property expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity across our core sectors Â- office, retail, industrial & logistics and social infrastructure.

