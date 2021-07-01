Short Interest in Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC) Expands By 113.1%

Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, an increase of 113.1% from the May 31st total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DHCC traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.41. 29,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,858. Diamondhead Casino has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.35.
Diamondhead Casino Company Profile
