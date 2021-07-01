Short Interest in Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC) Expands By 113.1%

Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, an increase of 113.1% from the May 31st total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DHCC traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.41. 29,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,858. Diamondhead Casino has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.35.

Diamondhead Casino Company Profile

Diamondhead Casino Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to construct a casino resort and other amenities in Diamondhead, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Europa Cruises Corporation and changed its name to Diamondhead Casino Corporation in November 2002. Diamondhead Casino Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Alexandria, Virginia.

