Serco Group (LON:SRP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Serco Group (LON:SRP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SRP. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Monday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 180 ($2.35).

Shares of SRP stock traded up GBX 3.26 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 138.96 ($1.82). 5,317,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,670,500. Serco Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 105.90 ($1.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 171.65 ($2.24). The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.69. The company has a market capitalization of £1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 137.23.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

