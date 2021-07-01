Genus (LON:GNS) Receives Add Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Genus (LON:GNS) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GNS. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 5,630 ($73.56) price target on shares of Genus in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of Genus in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of Genus in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a hold rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of Genus in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 5,526 ($72.20).

LON GNS traded up GBX 85 ($1.11) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 5,045 ($65.91). 74,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,462. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5,037.74. The company has a market cap of £3.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 68.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.59. Genus has a 1-year low of GBX 3,289.44 ($42.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,515 ($72.05).

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

