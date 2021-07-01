James Fisher and Sons’ (FSJ) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 47.38% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on James Fisher and Sons from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,375 ($17.96) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Get James Fisher and Sons alerts:

Shares of LON:FSJ traded down GBX 11 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 916 ($11.97). 20,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,135. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11. The company has a market capitalization of £462.54 million and a P/E ratio of -8.02. James Fisher and Sons has a one year low of GBX 735 ($9.60) and a one year high of GBX 1,430 ($18.68). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 980.48.

James Fisher and Sons plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine and specialist engineering services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Marine Support, Specialist Technical, Offshore Oil, and Tankships. The Marine Support segment engages in the provision of ship to ship transfer services; offshore terminal services; integrated marine services, including remotely operated vehicle systems and diving services; mass-flow excavation services; and products and services that measure and monitor structural stress, and instrumentation and testing materials to marine, oil and gas, renewables, defense, civil, and construction end markets.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for James Fisher and Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Fisher and Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.