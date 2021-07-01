Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Alliance Pharma (LON:APH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Numis Securities in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 17.42% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON:APH traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 102.20 ($1.34). The stock had a trading volume of 730,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,973. Alliance Pharma has a 12 month low of GBX 68.08 ($0.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 105 ($1.37). The company has a market cap of £546.59 million and a P/E ratio of 68.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 97.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

In related news, insider Peter Butterfield sold 93,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.24), for a total value of £88,350 ($115,429.84).

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Mainland Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company acquires, markets, and distributes consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products. It owns or licenses the rights to approximately 80 pharmaceutical and consumer healthcare products.

