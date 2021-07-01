Shopping Reaches Market Capitalization of $28.98 Million (SPI)

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 1st. Shopping has a total market cap of $28.98 million and $1.02 million worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Shopping has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Shopping coin can currently be bought for about $30.98 or 0.00092705 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Shopping alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00045133 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00136555 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.36 or 0.00168647 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000162 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,346.31 or 0.99791120 BTC.

About Shopping

Shopping was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 935,614 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shopping should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shopping using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SPIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Shopping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shopping and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.