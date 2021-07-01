Numis Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for IG Group (LON:IGG)

IG Group (LON:IGG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Numis Securities in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,097 ($14.33) target price on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.36% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on IG Group from GBX 940 ($12.28) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IG Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 977.33 ($12.77).

Get IG Group alerts:

Shares of IGG traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 848 ($11.08). The company had a trading volume of 757,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,998. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 875.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.14 billion and a PE ratio of 9.12. IG Group has a 52-week low of GBX 726 ($9.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 960 ($12.54).

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for IG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.