Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TEG. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Ten Entertainment Group from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Ten Entertainment Group stock traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 232 ($3.03). 19,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.90, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.28. Ten Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of GBX 118.15 ($1.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 262 ($3.42). The company has a market cap of £158.57 million and a P/E ratio of -8.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 244.27.

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 46 bowling sites with approximately 1,100 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, restaurant, and bar services.

