Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $41.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.78% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation provides banking services to consumers and businesses. It offers checking accounts, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, and wealth and treasury management services. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation, formerly known as Union Bankshares Corporation, is based in Richmond, United States. “

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Shares of AUB stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.68. 11,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,690. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.40. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.46.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $168.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,060,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,487,000 after purchasing an additional 356,203 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 19.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,828,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,134,000 after acquiring an additional 298,989 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,346,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 9.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,565,000 after acquiring an additional 114,495 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 6.5% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,060,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,688,000 after acquiring an additional 64,287 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

