Equities analysts expect Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) to post $0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Americold Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Americold Realty Trust.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $634.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.65 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. Americold Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on COLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

NYSE:COLD traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $37.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,435,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.56. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -755.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.14. Americold Realty Trust has a one year low of $32.94 and a one year high of $41.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 68.22%.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 7,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $266,165.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,264.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,839 shares of company stock worth $2,043,720 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Associated Banc Corp grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 971.4% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1,125.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

