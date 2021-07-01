Short Interest in Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Drops By 70.4%

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decline of 70.4% from the May 31st total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:CBULF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.35. The company had a trading volume of 118,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,678. Gratomic has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.06.

Get Gratomic alerts:

Gratomic Company Profile

Gratomic Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of assets primarily in Canada and Namibia. The company holds a 63% interest in the Aukam graphite project located in the district of Bethanie, Karas region of southern Namibia; and a 100% interest in the Buckingham graphite property that include eight claim blocks covering an area of approximately 480 hectares located in the Quebec, Canada.

Featured Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Gratomic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gratomic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.