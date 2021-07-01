China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

OTCMKTS CHCJY remained flat at $$9.71 during trading hours on Thursday. China CITIC Bank has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $10.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.61.

China CITIC Bank Company Profile

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited provides various banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It accepts deposits; offers corporate and personal loans; and provides securities agency, remittance and settlement, and guarantee services, as well as investment banking and international services.

