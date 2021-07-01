CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Short Interest Down 64.3% in June

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,500 shares, a drop of 64.3% from the May 31st total of 289,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CLP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Get CLP alerts:

Shares of CLPHY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,918. CLP has a 1-year low of $8.84 and a 1-year high of $10.55. The stock has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. CLP’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

About CLP

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, wind, hydro, solar, and oil sources. It serves 5.12 million retail customers in Hong Kong and Australia.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for CLP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.